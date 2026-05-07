Two West Michigan craft breweries team up to share production and cut costs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two major West Michigan craft breweries are joining forces, shifting production under one roof as the craft beer industry faces a changing industry.

Brewery Vivant is moving a significant portion of its production to Saugatuck Brewing's facility in Douglas, a move both companies say makes financial and operational sense.

Saugatuck Brewing has the capacity to produce about 18,000 barrels of beer, but CEO Keith Henry said last year the company produced less than half that amount.

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"There's still a lot of people drinking craft beer, right? It's just not having the growth that it used to have," Henry said.

Brewery Vivant founder Jason Spaulding said his company is seeing the same trend.

"We've got expensive equipment like centrifuges and stuff that are only running part time, and it's hard for upkeep and all these things, it doesn't make sense," Spaulding said.

The two breweries are now sharing the same production line in Douglas.

"We're finding ways to come together and share resources, share assets, share costs, and still get that same product out there to the shelves that the consumer wants," Henry said.

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Spaulding said consolidating operations at the Douglas facility improves efficiency without compromising the quality of Brewery Vivant's products.

"Consolidating all these things to make more efficient production here just makes a lot of sense," Spaulding said.

Spaulding said customers should expect the same beer they know, even though it is now brewed at a different location.

"Spent a lot of time here with the brew team to reassure these products are going out with my name on them. I'm still proud of them, even though they're brewed at a different facility," Spaulding said.

The partnership is not unique for Saugatuck Brewing. Henry said the company is already working with four other breweries to produce their beer and is looking to bring on a few more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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