Two charged for string of armed robberies in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of Saturday, two people are officially charged in a string of armed robberies that have cropped up in the city of Grand Rapids in November.

The Grand Rapids Police Department reported on Monday that Baylee Levitt, 21, and Arthur Alexander, 20, have been charged in connection to five armed robberies.

Police say the robberies took place throughout Grand Rapids during the last week of November.

Between November 23 and 30, police say they received numerous reports of armed robberies around the city. These reports shared similar characteristics, police say.

After some investigation, police say suspect information further connected the robberies.

Joined by the Kent County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police, GRPD executed a search warrant for Levitt's and Alexander's residence.

The search warrant uncovered crucial evidence, police say, for the crimes in Grand Rapids.

Evidence also pointed to crimes in other jurisdictions as well, though GRPD did not give further information about those incidents.

On Saturday, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office decided to charge Levitt and Alexander for multiple counts of Armed Robbery and Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed.

However, investigators say they suspect the two individuals may have been involved in other armed robberies occurring between November 23-30.

If you have any further information, or are a victim that has not previously filed a police report, you are encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube