'Twas the morning before Christmas at Kingma's Market

'Twas the morning before Christmas, when all through the store

The people were shopping for cuts of sausage, salami and more

The produce was stocked on the shelves with care

As people perused for fresh potatoes, still there

When out from the parking lot, there arose such a clatter

Spilled milk? Spilled cookies? Whatever was the matter?

When what to my wondering eyes did appear

Friendly faces with shopping carts, 'twas nothing to fear!

"Tis the season," said Alan Hartline, owner of Kingma's Market. "I think it's fun. I think people are in the Spirit. We’ve got our Christmas music playing here. Lots of folks are coming in to sort of celebrate."

On the morning of Christmas Eve, hundreds of shoppers descended upon the Grand Rapids grocery store, looking for last-minute foods to complete their holiday dinners.

As holiday tunes played overhead, the store's employees worked to keep lines short and service speedy.

"Lots of people picking up their special orders, whether it's prime rib or spiral ham or tenderloin for a roast," Hartline said. "How we can celebrate with them and bring a lot of the great local flavor here at Kingma's Market to their homes and dinner tables?"

Kingma's Market will close early on Christmas Eve (5:00pm) and remain closed on Christmas Day.

And so, as you shop and hustle and bustle about

Say hi to the man at the meat counter on your way out

