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Truck crash closes part of US-131 near I-96 ramp

MSP 01282024
FOX 17
MSP 01282024
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GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Sixth District Post says part of the northbound US-131 highway was closed after a crash between two vehicles hauling trailers. Officials say it happened around 8:35 A.M. on Saturday.

Investigators say a pickup truck hauling a trailer was using a ramp from westbound I-96 onto northbound US-131, but after turning too fast it left the roadway. The truck hit another vehicle hauling a trailer.

Officials say there were only minor injuries from the crash. Northbound US-131 will remain closed as the crash scene is cleaned up.

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