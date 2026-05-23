Truck crash closes part of US-131 near I-96 ramp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Sixth District Post says part of the northbound US-131 highway was closed after a crash between two vehicles hauling trailers. Officials say it happened around 8:35 A.M. on Saturday.

Investigators say a pickup truck hauling a trailer was using a ramp from westbound I-96 onto northbound US-131, but after turning too fast it left the roadway. The truck hit another vehicle hauling a trailer.

Officials say there were only minor injuries from the crash. Northbound US-131 will remain closed as the crash scene is cleaned up.

Traffic Crash / Road Closure



Northbound US-131 is currently closed at the westbound I-96 to northbound US-131 ramp following a traffic crash this morning.



Preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck hauling a trailer was traveling from westbound I-96 onto northbound… pic.twitter.com/9dNErJNxKT — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) May 23, 2026

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