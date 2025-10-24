‘Trouble with snap’ 10 years later: Wolverines & Spartans face off this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Can the Spartans upset the Wolverines this weekend?

It was a decade ago that Spartans were at the Big House and pulled out a surprising victory when punter Blake O’Neill had dropped the snap allowing the game-winning touchdown

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans will face off Saturday night in East Lansing, with more than bragging rights on the line — the winner takes home the coveted Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Both teams desperately want this victory in one of college football's most heated rivalries.

Currently, Michigan is heavily favored to win. The Wolverines hold a 5-2 record this season, with losses to Oklahoma in week two but a victory over Nebraska in week four. The maize and blue are ranked 25th nationally.

Michigan State, meanwhile, is unranked with a 3-4 record this year. Unlike Michigan, the green and white lost to Nebraska in week five.

Looking at the historical matchup between these programs, Michigan has won the last three games in a row.

Over the last 10 games, the Wolverines are 6-4 against their rivals.

Those past wins and losses won't matter Saturday — it's a new day. All that matters is which team comes out on top when the Wolverines face the Spartans.

Business owners in my neighborhood feel like the real winners when people come out to watch the game at their businesses.

"We just want everyone to have a good time watching the game, rooting for their team, tipping their bartenders, and just having a good time," Bob's Sports Bar bartender Shelby Williams said.

Williams, who has been bartending for well over a decade, knows how important this game is for MSU and Wolverine fans.

"I've wanted to be a Wolverine my whole life. I never was, but just it's great to see people with their colors on. I love when I hear the Go Green go White," Williams said.

To get ready for the big rival game, she proudly wore her Michigan Wolverines shirt on Friday.

"I'm going with Michigan 34-21," Williams said.

The real winner is all the sports bars getting jammed back to watch the game.

"We love when people come in and visit us. Know our names, know that we just want you all here, whether you are a Packers fan. I'm just kidding. I love all our Detroit teams, but yeah, we love filling up the bar," Williams said.

