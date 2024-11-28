GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot started off strong this year, breaking their previous fundraising record, and bringing families and friends together for a morning of fun before Thanksgiving feasts begin.

“We are so grateful to see the overwhelming support for the Turkey Trot, both in terms of fundraising and participation,” said Holly Visser, race director for the Turkey Trot. “It’s a true community effort to bring this event to life, and we are excited to continue supporting GRPS scholar-athletes. We encourage everyone to join us for a great morning of fun, fitness, and giving back.”

FOX 17 was out at the race all morning, catching Trotters young and old as they hit the pavement and came across the finish line.

Trotters take your marks! Turkey Trot takes over downtown Grand Rapids

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube