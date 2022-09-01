Trial for GRPD officer accused of carelessly discharging gun begins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial for a Grand Rapids police officer charged with carelessly discharging his gun is set to start Thursday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Officer Gregory Bauer accidentally shot his gun while responding to what was believed to be the spotting of a car theft back in December.

It happened on Dec. 9 when Daevionne Smith drove to his father’s house near Cass and Sycamore streets around 10:30 p.m. He parked his car and went inside. When he returned outside, GRPD had surrounded his car.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers saw a car that “possibly” matched the description of a stolen one linked to other crimes, so they followed it and set up a perimeter while they waited for Smith to leave.

When Smith came out, GRPD officers moved in. Police say it’s during these moments that an officer slipped while, “running down a sloped area” and discharged his gun.

The bullet went in Smith’s direction but hit a building.

After the weapon was fired, police went on to learn Smith’s car, while “similar,” was not the one in question.

If found guilty, Bauer faces a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and a fine of $100.

Smith is now suing the Grand Rapids Police Department, the city of Grand Rapids and Officer Gregory Bauer for $7.5 million to compensate him for “mental and physical anguish, loss of enjoyment, and the post-traumatic stress.”

