Treasure hunters visit Vintage in the Zoo at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They say vintage never goes out of style. An event in Grand Rapids is celebrating just that, for those who keep the timeless pieces around, and for those who love to give them new life.

Tents were filled with timeless pieces in downtown Grand Rapids on Sunday for the annual Vintage in the Zoo. The event was created in partnership with the Downtown Grand Rapids Market.

Vintage in the Zoo was launched by Patrick Turner and his wife, out of their love for all things classic. However, he saw a bigger purpose when it came to sustainability, while also shining a light on the local businesses that share the same goal.

“[I] think it’s really important to just give these people opportunities to be seen, to make space for them to sell their products and build their brands,” said Turner.

Jowei Yek visited Vintage in the Zoo for the first time on Sunday. For the thrifter who loves all things vintage, he felt right at home.

“You know, when you find that piece, the piece that fits you, that looks like your aesthetic, you know, and that you’re kind of meant to find it,” said Yek.

Yek found a few different pieces at the event. The excitement of seeing pieces from the past and giving them new life, is a feeling he says you can’t beat.

“It’s a little bit unique because on the shelf, nothing is the same,” said Yek “So, it’s just that extra special when you find something that fits you.”

The next Vintage in the Zoo will be held on October 14 in downtown Kalamazoo. More information on the event can be found on its website.

