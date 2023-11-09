Traveling for the holidays? Do this before you start packing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’re only two weeks out from Thanksgiving, which is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Before the holidays enter full swing, the TSA at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) wants to remind travelers of a few things before you start packing your luggage.

First and foremost, plan ahead of time. Begin with an empty suitcase and pack your belongings from scratch.

Do your research on what is and isn’t accepted in carry-on luggage. Prohibited items include liquids, firearms and certain foods.

The TSA detected 15 guns in Grand Rapids so far this year, up from 12 last year.

FOX 17

While guns are permitted in checked luggage, they must be declared at the ticket counter. All firearms must be stored in a special locked container.

If you forget that a gun is in your carry-on luggage, it may lead to delays in getting on the plane.

“If you make the mistake of having a firearm when you come to the security checkpoint, there's going to be law enforcement notification,” says TSA Michigan Federal Security Officer Reggie Stephens. “You'll be subject to fines and penalties, and also additional screening by TSA.”

Thanks to the X-rays used at GRR, travelers are not required to remove anything from carry-on luggage. However, you still need to remove all items from your pockets.

If you pack something you can’t bring on the plane, take it back to your car or drop it off with security personnel.

Those with questions regarding the screening process may go to Ask TSA or connect with them on social media.

