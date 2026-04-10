Transplant House of West Michigan saves families thousands of dollars during medical waits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Transplant House of West Michigan is providing a home for families awaiting life-saving organ transplants, easing the financial burden of medical travel.

Jacob Gram came to West Michigan from West Virginia seeking a heart and double lung transplant.

"From just 6 weeks old, they found out I had a congenital heart disease," Gram said. "I had a total of six open-heart surgeries by the time I was 15 years old.”

We showed you in 2024 when Tracy and Holly Gary started the Transplant House of West Michigan.

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Their mission is to give families a moment to not worry about the financial burden of waiting for a transplant.

The house now has the space to provide four families a spot to stay while waiting for their time to be called.

"I know absolutely nobody up here, because I'm originally from West Virginia," Gram said.

Corewell Butterworth is a destination for many people who need a transplant. It does cost people $60 a day to stay at the house. Tracy explains that money goes towards paying the mortgage and covering the utility bills.

Gram says even with that cost, his family was able to save $60,000 by staying at the house compared to a hotel.

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"There's no way we had any of that. I mean, we, we didn't have any to begin with," Gram said.

Gram is among 65 families who have walked these halls. Tracy Gary, the nonprofit's founder, says the nonprofit has helped families save more than $250,000.

"We know it's a need for it, but we didn't know there was such a need for it. So I mean, it feels good just to sit there and help people, because we can't give it back, we can't pay it back, all we do, like I said, pay it forward," Gary said.

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Tracy and Holly Gary were both on the transplant list many years ago.

"I was top of the list for almost a year. So it's just you never know when you're gonna get the call," Gary said.

During the month of May, it is National Donate Life Month. Currently, 2,700 Michiganders are waiting for a transplant.

Gift of Life Michigan shares that Corewell Butterworth had the most organ donors in the state, with 54 donors in 2025. The hospital also had the second-highest number of tissue donations with 75 donors.

Gram appreciates all of them. When asked what he would tell people who are on the fence about becoming an organ donor, his message was clear.

"It saves lives. I mean, I saved mine. It's the best thing to do," Gram said.

People can register to be an organ donor through the Secretary of State or the Gift of Life Michigan website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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