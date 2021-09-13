Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour making stop in Grand Rapids this December

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its winter tour to Grand Rapids this December.

This year’s tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” according to a news release Monday.

The progressive rock group will play at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

“After an incredibly trying year for everyone, we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ back to all of you,” said Al Pitrelli, Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s music director and lead guitarist. “We were amazed by the turnout for last year’s livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

“Christmas Eve and Other Stores” follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity.

Following the themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” the story takes listeners around the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.

The album and tour feature fan-favorites like “Ornament,” “Promises to Keep,” “This Christmas Day,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy” and “Old City Bar.”

The rock opera also features Trans-Siberian Orchestra classics like “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24.”

In addition, the tour will include a second set with some of the band’s greatest hits, including “Christmas Canon,” “Wizards in Winter” and more.