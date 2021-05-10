Traffic lights out in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Consumers Energy outage is causing issues for traffic lights on the west side of Grand Rapids.

According to city officials, Consumers Energy experienced two blown fuses in its Coldbrook substation which is impacting traffic signals on the west side of town.

Grand Rapids police say a squirrel got into some electrical equipment and shorted out a circuit.

Police estimate restoration work to take about two hours.

If you encounter an inoperative traffic signal, police say to treat it as a four-way stop.