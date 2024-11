GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple traffic lights are out in Grand Rapids due to a crash.

The city of Grand Rapids says the crash took out a pole at College Street and Cedar Avenue.

We’re told crews are working to restore power. Restoration is expected to occur within an hour.

Until then, motorists are asked to treat affected intersections as four-way stops.

