TRAFFIC ALERT: US-131/I-196 interchange lane closed starting on September 22

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Construction season continues in Grand Rapids.

Starting at 9:00 AM on Monday, September 22, lane closures will be in effect on the westbound I-196 ramp to southbound US-131 as the Michigan Department of Transportation works to improve concrete substructure repair, slope improvements, bearing replacement, and painting.

This is part of the $1.3 million investment to improve five bridges at the I-196/US-131 interchange in Grand Rapids.

CLOSURE DETAILS:



Start Date: Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

Estimated End Date: Late-October 2025

Highways: 1-196 and US-131

Construction will not be done in the area once these ramps are back open. Eastbound I-196 will be closed at US-131 over two weekends. Those dates have not been set in stone just yet, though, and will be announced by MDOT once they are officially scheduled.

Construction is expected to be finished in late October.

