Town hall on no-fault auto reform held in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumer advocates held a town hall in Grand Rapids on Thursday to discuss the state’s no fault auto reform.

It happened at Hope Network’s education center.

READ MORE: No-fault auto reform

About two dozen people attended. They listened to a panel of experts who explained why they think drivers should chose full personal injury protection coverage.

One of the speakers, whose daughter became paralyzed after a car crash, said the bipartisan law legislators and Governor Gretchen Whitmer passed in 2019 caused her to lose a longtime case manager and many therapy services. She says it’s difficult for families to take care of their loved ones.

“Anna lost her PT, her OT, her transportation, and something else that we hold right up there with our home care is our case manager, we lost them because insurance refused to pay,” said Patty Sydow.