Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21  WX Alerts 5  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Top of the Morning to you!: Irish Off Ionia returns to Downtown Grand Rapids

Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of West Michigan's most iconic St. Patrick's Day celebrations - Irish Off Ionia - is returning to Calder Plaza on Saturday, March 14 !

Formerly Irish ON Ionia, the party will start at 11:00 AM and go until 9:00 PM with music, performers, food, and of course drink tents.

  • Double the stages - live music, Irish performances
  • Double the drink tents
  • Food
  • Zero-waste practices
  • 21 + only
  • Small bags/purses under 4.5" x 6.5" x 2" are permitted

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER