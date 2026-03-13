Top of the Morning to you!: Irish Off Ionia returns to Downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of West Michigan's most iconic St. Patrick's Day celebrations - Irish Off Ionia - is returning to Calder Plaza on Saturday, March 14 !

Formerly Irish ON Ionia, the party will start at 11:00 AM and go until 9:00 PM with music, performers, food, and of course drink tents.

Double the stages - live music, Irish performances

Double the drink tents

Food

Zero-waste practices

21 + only

Small bags/purses under 4.5" x 6.5" x 2" are permitted

