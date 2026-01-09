Tool Time: Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show back at DeVos Place this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Has being cooped up in your house all winter got you thinking a remodeling project is on the horizon? If so, the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show this weekend at DeVos Place might be exactly what you need.

Running January 9-11, the show features almost 200 exhibitors offering homeowners a one-stop destination to explore ideas, connect with trusted professionals, and turn inspiration into action.

This year's stage headliner is Jen Largess, host of 'This Old House Radio Hour' and longtime DIY contributor to 'This Old House'. Largess will appear on the Build-It Stage on Friday, January 9 at 3 p.m. and again on Saturday at noon and 2 p.m.

The show includes more than a dozen seminars, all free with admission. Attendees can also participate in hands-on home repair seminars and explore the Designer Showcase Rooms, featuring some of the best interior designers in West Michigan.

Show dates and hours:

Friday, January 9: Noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 10: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 11: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets:

Adults: $12

Children 6-14: $5

Multi-Day Ticket: $18 (good for any 2 or all 3 days, available online only)

For more about purchasing tickets or a look at the seminar lineup, check out the link here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube