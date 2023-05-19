Together West Michigan to host public officials, address community needs

Together West Michigan will bring public officials and community members together Saturday in an effort to address community needs, including making driving tests more equitable.

The local organization has compiled a list of topics it wants West Michigan to improve on, including the well-being of immigrants.

Together West Michigan says non-English speakers do not have the same accommodations when they take their road tests, and that’s despite having the knowledge required to earn a driver’s license.

One possible solution to the problem is having an interpreter available.

"We want to get public commitment from some of the officials that we've been working with,” Melissa Anderson of Together West Michigan said. “And it's a little bit of a rally about a big initiative that we're going to be pursuing over the next year or so."

Other issues Together West Michigan is focused on include childcare, housing, mental health and public safety.

Public officials who confirmed they will attend Saturday's action assembly include:



Sen. Mark Huizenga

Sen. Rick Outman

District Director Kate Klooyman with Sen. Winnie Brinks' office

Rep. John Fitzgerald

Rep. Carol Glanville

Rep. Rachel Hood

Rep. Angela Rigas

Rep. Phil Skaggs

Michigan Department of State Special Projects Director Sarah Reinhardt

Michigan Department of State Director of Public Engagement Nirva Civilus

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

The Action Assembly starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Reformed Church.

Childcare will be provided.

