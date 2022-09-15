TobyMac to perform at Van Andel Arena on March 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Awakening Foundation has announced that TobyMac will be performing in Grand Rapids. The performance will be held on March 5, at the Van Andel Arena.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting on Thursday, September 22, at 12 p.m.

TobyMac was a member of the Christian rap and rock trio DC Talk from 1987-2000. The group also consisted of Michael Tait and Kevin Max. Their first studio album, DC Talk, was released in 1989. Their other albums include 1990’s Nu Thang, 1992’s Free at Last, and 1995’s Jesus Freak. The group’s final studio album, Supernatural, was released in 1998.

TobyMac’s first solo studio album, Momentum, was released in 2001. It went on to be nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Gospel Album. His other albums include 2004’s Welcome to Diverse City, 2010’s Tonight, and 2015’s This Is Not a Test. His latest album, Life After Death, was released on August 19.

TobyMac will perform at the Van Andel Arena on September 22. Tickets will be available to purchase on the arena’s website.

