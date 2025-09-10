This weekend road race crosses four bridges in downtown Grand Rapids

A popular road race is returning to Grand Rapids this weekend.

On Sunday, September 14 — the second Sunday after Labor Day, as is tradition —the LMCU Bridge Run will give runners the opportunity to cross multiple bridges on the Grand River via a 10-mile run or a 5K run/walk.

The race will begin at 8:00 a.m. and participants for both distances will start and finish at 731 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, 49504.

While the 5K run/walk will work its way through downtown, crossing the Sixth Street Bridge, Blue Bridge, Gillett Bridge and Bridge Street Bridge in the process, the 10-mile run will chart a similar course before branching off toward Riverside Park and back.

All participants will receive a medal and a commemorative t-shirt.

To sign up for the race, click here.



5K Run/Walk: $40

10-Mile Run: $55

Virtual 10-Mile Run: $35

Virtual 5K Run/Walk: $30

Kids Dash (200m or 400m): $15

In addition to the LMCU Bridge Run, the Kids Dash with Crash of the Whitecaps will take place at 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, September 13 at LMCU Ballpark, which is where packet pickup will be located (10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.).

Packet pickup can also be completed on Friday, September 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Gazelle Sports on 28th Street in Grand Rapids and at the start/finish area from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on race day.

