Theory of a Deadman and Skillet to perform at the Van Andel Arena on November 14

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rock bands Theory of a Deadman and Skillet are bringing their “Rock Resurrection Tour” to Grand Rapids. The bands will perform at the Van Andel Arena on November 14.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Theory of a Deadman’s current band members are Tyler Connolly, Dave Brenner, Dean Back, and Joey Dandeneau.

The band’s first studio album, Theory of a Deadman, was released in 2002. Their other albums include Gasoline (2005), The Truth Is… (2011), and Say Nothing (2020). Theory of a Deadman’s latest studio album, Dinosaur, was released on March 17.

Skillet’s current band members are John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Jen Ledger, and Seth Morrison.

The band’s first studio album, Skillet, was released in 1996. Their other albums include Hey You, I Love Your Soul (1998), Invincible (2000), and Rise (2013). Skillet’s latest studio album, Dominion, was released in 2022.

At the concert, Theory of a Deadman and Skillet will be joined by Saint Asonia. The band’s current members are Adam Gontier, Mike Mushok, Cale Gontier, and Cody Watkins. Their first studio album, Saint Asonia, was released in 2015. It was followed by Flawed Design in 2019.

Theory of a Deadman and Skillet will perform at the Van Andel Arena on November 14. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube