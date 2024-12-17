The soccer community reacts to pro soccer team coming to Grand Rapids

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Now that professional soccer is officially coming to Grand Rapids, local soccer facilities like the Grand Rapids Soccer Society are excited that the sport is growing in West Michigan.

Monday night at Grand Rapids Soccer Society, indoor soccer matches were underway.

They are a popular spot for adult and youth soccer leagues.

Grand Rapids Soccer Society Founder Sam Chappell said, “The soccer community here in Grand Rapids is really strong.”

Strong enough that Chappell and his wife moved from Denver to open this facility.

“It's a really popular game. What's becoming more and more popular is that we're coming back to it later in life. We're coming back to it as fans, as adults, we're coming back to it to play in adult leagues when we haven't played since high school.” Said Chappell.

He says the new stadium and soccer team will bring new people to the sport and unify existing fans.

“Having a team that plays at one of the higher levels in this country, here, in town, in this market, is great for everybody. It's going to be a cool spot to go to on a Saturday afternoon,” said Chappell.

Grand Rapids Champs League members agree, saying the announcement is good for the city.

, “It will be good to have a sport that reflects our community, which soccer is a worldwide sport. It just isn't as popular in the United States yet as it is the rest of the world. And this will help new people to the community feel more included,” said Kelsey Wright

“Soccer is a global sport, It has the potential to bring Grand Rapids to the next level in terms of sports. I mean, we have, like, the Griffins that we have other teams. I think that, like a soccer team, is going to elevate the city and the region to the next level,” said Sergio Cira-Reyes

Chappell says he has no doubt he made a good call moving here to open his business.

“It's a great day. Like, it's the renderings of the stadium, like, it's a beautiful looking stadium. I think the size is perfect for this market. Like, it'll, be able to be filled.” said Chappell

If you are interested in playing soccer, Grand Rapids Soccer Society adult leagues start Jan. 6.

