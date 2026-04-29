The Rapid evening services expanded ahead of Acrisure Ampitheater events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the Acrisure Ampitheater prepares for large crowds at events, The Rapid is doing more to get people home. Starting May 15, The Rapid is piloting expanded service hours on all Acrisure Ampitheater event nights for riders in need of dependable transit options.

The expanded service applies to each route except for the Laker Line, Bull Dog Line, and the Walker Industrial Routes 33 and 34. Riders can access service through Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Walker, Kentwood, Wyoming and Grandville.

The Route 12 Sunday service is modified, as Route 1000 service to Millennium Park returns for the summer. The Route 1000 runs from Rapid Central Station at 250 Cezar E Chavez Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.The Millennium Park stop is in front of Van Andel Beach House, giving riders access to trails, parking space and courts in the area.

All of The Rapid's buses have bike racks. Customers looking to go further west on Lake Michigan Drive will be able to transfer to the Laker Line or Covell Platform.

To help travel plans to the city, The Rapid recommends riders go to ridetherapid.org or download the Transit App for updates and route information.

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