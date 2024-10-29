The Lit GR, historic 137-year-old downtown building, up for sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids building constructed in 1887 has been listed for sale.

The Lit GR is an event venue that primarily hosts weddings. The site at 61 Sheldon Blvd. was home to the Ladies Literary Club for years.

The 6,962-square-foot property is on the market for about $900,000 but there's an option to lease.

According to Rye Venues, which manages the building, it is business as usual in the meantime and it is committed to making this process smooth for clients and ensuring their events proceed as planned.

Executive Director of Rye Venues Rob DeVerna provided a statement on the sale:

The property at 61 Sheldon Ave SE, home to The Lit GR, has been listed for sale, though no sale is currently pending. Rye Venues manages operations but does not own the property. We’ve proactively reached out to clients with events scheduled more than six months out to offer options, as a future buyer may not continue the space’s current use.



The venue remains open and fully operational, and we do not anticipate any impact on events scheduled within the next six months. Most affected clients have moved to our other venues, while a few are still considering their options. One cancellation has been issued a full refund.



We are committed to ensuring a smooth experience for all our clients and will share updates as needed.

