The largest tropical butterfly exhibition in the country returns to Grand Rapids for its 31st year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition is back at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, running through April 30.

The exhibition features over 7,000 butterflies and moths representing 60 species from Africa, Asia, and Central and South America freely flying through the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This is included in your general admission to the gardens and sculpture park.

Steve LaWarre, Senior Vice President at Meijer Gardens, said the exhibition is a beloved regional tradition.

"Butterflies at Meijer Gardens is a quintessential springtime tradition for families across West Michigan and beyond, and we look forward to ushering in the start of our fourth decade of offering this magical tradition," LaWarre said. "Guests can partake in everything from an immersive visit to the tropical conservatory with thousands of butterflies overhead, to a butterfly-themed program such as our new Bourbon & Butterflies events this year."

General Admission Pricing



Members (with ID) - Free

Adult - $25

Senior (65+) - $20

Student w/ID - $19

Child (3-13) - $14

Child (Under 2) - FREE

Museums for All - $2

New events are being featured this year. Spring Nights: Butterflies and Bourbon will allow guests to experience the exhibition at twilight on April 21 and 28, with live music from local artists performing in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory and surrounding spaces. Guests 21 and older can also sip bourbon-inspired beverages and specialty cocktails from a curated bar menu available for purchase.

