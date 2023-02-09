The Green Well reopens with modernized interior space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular Grand Rapids restaurant has reopened with a refreshed interior space!

The Green Well closed Jan. 29 with the goal of incorporating a more comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant, located in the East Hills neighborhood, reopened Thursday with an expanded open space, a window bar, a takeout cubby and more!

“The vibe at The Green Well has always been welcoming and inviting, but after 15 years, we felt it was time to refresh the interior into an even more engaging environment,” says James Berg, CEO of parent company Essence Restaurant Group. “We are excited to introduce our customers to the new look and hope to engage more people with our reconfigured seating areas.”

