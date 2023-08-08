The future is brighter in Grand Rapids after city approves 10 digital billboards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids could soon get a bit brighter thanks to the city's new billboard plan.

Tuesday, Grand Rapids commissioners signed off on a plan to allow ten billboards to become digital. The city is also moving forward with new supersized signs.

"We wouldn't allow for a billboard to cover up existing windows," Planning Director Kristin Turkelson told FOX 17. "So, in order to upgrade to a digital billboard, for example, or to create a supersize sign in the downtown, they have to use credits. The way to achieve those credits is through the elimination of existing billboards."

The latest numbers from the city show there are more than 450 billboards in Grand Rapids— the majority on US-131. Going forward, advertisers will have the option to put up large ads on the sides of buildings; however, Turkelson notes there are limitations.

"If it's going to be on the side of the building, it's got to be on the blank side," she explained.

The city's new billboard plan also means that nearly a dozen signs along US-131, I-196 and I-96 could switch from the typical billboard with a single advertisement to a digital rotation of ads.

"Something that the billboard companies have been requesting. I think that it allows for them to more efficiently message their advertisers. I've heard small businesses say it's a more effective means of using their marketing dollars because now they're buying a short segment of advertisement versus these 30 days," Turkelson said.

Now, digital billboards can only go to certain places. The city will require a special land use permit in the eligibility zone.

"They'd only be allowed in what we call the 'Upgrade Eligibility Zone,' which is effectively along the highways that are in the city," Turkelson explained.

There are multiple billboards on the highways. Not everyone will be eligible to switch to digital because the city doesn't want to hurt any potential housing and business developments.

"We don't want to hinder it. We want to be careful about it and understanding what the impact would be to that future redevelopment," Turkelson said.

She added that a major benefit to having these digital billboards is the option to put up an emergency alert immediately.

