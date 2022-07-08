Teen charged with attempting to murder Grand Rapids police officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor is charging a 17-year-old as an adult in connection to an exchange of gunfire between multiple people in a car and a police officer.

Arthur Williams is accused of opening fire at a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of June 24. Grand Rapids Police say a vehicle was driving on Prospect Avenue SE, but when it came near the officer's cruiser headed the other way, it stopped and started in reverse. That's when multiple shots were fired at the officer, who also returned fired.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Other officers responding to the scene spotted the vehicle and gave chase. The car was stopped near Fuller Avenue and Hall Street where multiple people inside ran. At the time, just 1 person, described as an 18-year-old, was caught. Police called them a person of interest.

Now Williams faces 1 count of assault with intent to murder, 1 count of discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and 2 counts of felony firearm.

Kent County Jail Mugshot of Arthur Darelle-Jamal Williams, courtesy of Kent County Jail

The shooting investigation is being handled by Michigan State Police.

