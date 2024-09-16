Watch Now
Tech Week breaks down AI, innovations in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Welcome to Tech Week— 6 days and nights of the latest and greatest tech trends, all centered around West Michigan!

Experts from dozens of fields will be guiding you through innovations in all sectors; healthcare, manufacturing, IT, education, and more during talks and tours Monday, September 16 through Saturday, September 21!

Learn how to recruit and develop talent, what’s coming next for AR, VR, and Human-Centered Design, and take your tech game to the next level with speakers, hands-on experiences, tours, and Q&As.

Find everything you need to enjoy and help your business thrive with Tech Week here!

