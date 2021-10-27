Teal Pumpkin Project: Keeping kids with allergies safe on Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween can be a lot of fun this time of year, but trick-or-treating may come with some worry when your child has a food allergy.

Dr. Nick Hartog, with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital , mentioned some helpful tips for parents and talked about the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Dr. Hartog says it's important for parents to check the candy once the kids are home for the night. Keeping them safe is the top priority and if your child has an allergic reaction they may start showing symptoms within the hour after consuming the candy.

He says the Teal Pumpkin Project is a great way to let your neighbors know you have allergy friendly options for all to enjoy. "Treats" like pencils, stickers, or perhaps a small Halloween themed toy may do the trick as well.

It's also important to note that some families may have their kids carry blue pumpkin buckets or have them on display outside their home. These are to let others know their child has autism or are mindful of those who do.