Tattoo Fest Grand Rapids to return to downtown this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get inked up, Grand Rapids! A tattoo festival is coming to downtown this weekend with hundreds of tattoo artists ready to show off their style.

In addition to daily tattoo contests, the festival will host at costume contest with the winner taking home $1,000 in cash.



WHAT: Tattoo Fest Grand Rapids

WHEN: October 24-26; Friday: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: DeVos Place Convention Center

HOW TO ATTEND: For tickets and additional information, click here

