Taste the world in Grand Rapids: Wine, Beer and Food Festival returns this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A big weekend is here now that the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival returns.

The festival, now in its 18th year at DeVos Place, is this Friday and Saturday.

This festival is bringing 1,200 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world, 200 more than last year.

Guests are also going to have a chance to take their taste buds on tour as chefs serve up culinary specialties from the area’s top restaurants.

Additionally, basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas will host tasting sessions paired with his champagne, Cherulin Champagne. It is a separate-ticketed event, with individual tickets priced at $50.

If you want to enjoy some music with your drinks and food, there are going to be three stages to see local performers: Grand Gallery Music Stage, The Vineyard Music Stage, and The Beer City Station Music Stage.

Visitors must be 21 or older to attend the festival.

FESTIVAL DATES & HOURS

Friday, November 21, 2025



4:00 pm-9:00 pm

Saturday, November 22, 2025



2:00 pm-9:00 pm

TICKETS

Purchase online here.

Single Day Admission (Fri/Sat):



$25 per person

Drink Tickets:



$0.50 per credit

Pairing Dinners:



$90-$100

Isiah Thomas Tasting Session:



$50

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube