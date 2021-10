GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Downtown Market Grand Rapids is celebrating fall and all its splendor with seasonal food at Market Hall!

They say offerings include pumpkin spice lattes made from real pumpkin, Michigan apple tartelettes, cinnamon kettle corn, cranberry pear balsamic, and much more.

We’re told these items will be made available Oct. 16–31.

Click here to view the full menu.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube