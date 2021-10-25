Task force accepting ideas for reducing violent crime in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ Safe Alliances for Everyone task force will host another Pitch and Highlight Night next month to hear more ideas for reducing violent crime.

The task force plans to award up to $10,000 each to five nonprofit organizations for their ideas and efforts to reduce violence in the community, according to a news release Monday.

It also hopes to present three individuals with up to $1,000 each to support their concepts.

Pitch and Highlight Night is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Ottawa Hills High School.

Nonprofits and individuals may register for the event and submit their ideas by completing an application by Nov. 13.

On Pitch and Highlight Night, each participant will get five minutes to present an idea and show how it will reduce violence in Grand Rapids.

Ideas need to address issues 15- to 24-year-olds in the community face and be connected to recommendations from the SAFE Task Force, GRPD’s strategic plan or the city’s strategic plan.

A panel of judges will review proposals and applications.

“As we’ve seen from the pitches of the past, some of the best ideas to reduce violence in Grand Rapids come from our own community,” said Asante Cain, assistant to the city manager and staff liaison to the SAFE Task Force. “We want to continue to promote and assist in the achievement of those ideas. We look forward to listening to these pitches and learning about new proposals that can benefit all of Grand Rapids.”

The SAFE Task Force is an anti-violence initiative created by mayoral action and sponsored by the city.

Officials say it works to lower violence in communities by partnering with organizations, individuals and businesses, working to address gun violence, lack of recreational activities and mental health issues, among other challenges.