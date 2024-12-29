Suspect sought after Grand Rapids man shot in the chest overnight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound overnight.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, GRPD responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest in a vehicle at the intersection of Michigan Street NE and Leffingwell Avenue NE. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the man inside the vehicle, which was not running.

The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No condition report was available Sunday afternoon.

Police told FOX 17 they do not believe the man was shot at that location, but that he drove or was driven there from elsewhere.

No suspect has been apprehended and police have not yet developed any information on the shooter.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids Police.

