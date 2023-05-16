Suspect in GR mother's death will be tried for murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused in the death of a Grand Rapids mother will face trial for her murder.

Mya Kelly was shot and killed when bullets flew through her door the day after Christmas.



Security camera footage at a nearby gas station led police to Keyante Newbern as the suspect.

An administrator for 61st District Court confirmed Tuesday afternoon Newbern was bound over to circuit court on charges for open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

