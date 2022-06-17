Suspect in downtown Grand Rapids shooting charged with 2nd-degree murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder after what police say started as a “family feud” turned into a deadly shooting in downtown Grand Rapids earlier this month.
The Kent County prosecutor says Genesis Kevin-Xavuer Lewis is charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and one count of felony firearm for the shooting death of 25-year-old Armonie Lee Acklin.
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. on Pearl Street in downtown Grand Rapids on June 5.
Police say the shooting began as a "family feud," when two groups met by chance on the street and entered into a physical altercation.
Police added that one group had been celebrating a wedding at Ambiance GR Kitchen & Lounge. The bride was reportedly wearing a wedding dress at the time.
GRPD says an individual left during the fight and procured guns from a pickup truck. One shooter had two guns when shots rang out. Police tell us authorities arrived on the scene in a matter of minutes.
Acklin was killed in the shooting and two others were hurt.
Grand Rapids officials say Lewis turned himself in and was arraigned on June 17.