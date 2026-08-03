Suspect in 2020 Grand Rapids Homicide Extradited From Mexico

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused in a deadly 2020 Grand Rapids shooting has been extradited from Mexico and is now back in Michigan to face charges, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police said 26-year-old Israel Cardosa was lodged Sunday at the Kent County Correctional Facility after being located last month in Monterrey, Mexico. Cardosa is facing multiple charges, including open murder, in the death of 19-year-old Julian Tovar.

Investigators said the shooting happened on July 22, 2020, near Crofton Street Southwest and Roy Avenue Southwest.

Tovar was driving home from work when he was shot, according to police. Detectives believe the suspects mistakenly identified Tovar as a gang member.

Tovar survived the initial shooting and remained hospitalized for several months before dying from his injuries on Dec. 16, 2020.

Police said Cardosa had evaded arrest for years before authorities located him in Mexico on July 8. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted in both his apprehension and extradition back to Michigan.

Two other suspects connected to the shooting have already been convicted.

Court records show 26-year-old Saul Ortega-Cristen pleaded guilty in February 2022 to assault with intent to commit murder. He was sentenced in June 2022 to 10 to 30 years in prison. Police also said another suspect, who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, was convicted.

“GRPD is committed to getting justice for victims, no matter how long it takes,” Deputy Chief Mike Maycroft said in a statement. “Our thanks to the U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement partners for their work in this case.”

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