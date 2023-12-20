Suspect in 1985 Grand Rapids homicide arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect in a 1985 Grand Rapids homicide has been arrested. He is 68-year-old Ronald Davis.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the homicide occurred on September 4, 1985, in the 500 block of Sheldon Avenue Southeast. 48-year-old Burnett Frierson was found dead in his home by a friend. He had been stabbed multiple times.

DNA samples from an unknown suspect were collected and placed into the national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

In August, GRPD was notified that a CODIS match to Davis had been made. Davis had provided a DNA sample in a recent, unrelated arrest.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant for felony murder was issued for Davis. He was arrested and lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

“Justice for Mr. Frierson has been a long time coming,” said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom. “GRPD never considers an unsolved murder closed. I’m thankful for the professionalism and tenacity of our detectives – then and now.”

Anyone with any information on the homicide is asked to contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube