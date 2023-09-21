Suspect arrested in February 2022 Grand Rapids homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in a February 2022 Grand Rapids homicide. He is 20-year-old Daquin Damar Freeman.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, on February 5, 2022, officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of Hall Street and Phillips Avenue Southwest at about 9 p.m. While enroute to the scene, officers learned that one individual had been shot while inside a vehicle.

Officers then located the victim, 19-year-old Jashon Angel Large, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Large was then taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he later died.

At the time of the shooting, Large was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Investigators determined that the suspect’s vehicle pulled alongside Large while on the roadway, and fired several rounds into his vehicle.

Freeman has been charged with first degree murder, felony firearm, and other weapons charges. He is currently in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

“The arrest came after many months of work by the GRPD detective unit,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “Their determination and perseverance to bring justice for Jashon and his loved ones is to be commended.”

