Surviving triplet goes home for the first time in nearly 9 months

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family from Freemont who gave birth to triplets will go home for the first time after spending nearly nine months in the Gerber Foundation Neonatal Center at Spectrum Health Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

8-month-old Axle Lensky was born a fighter, alongside his two brothers Cashton and Bison. All three were born at 24 weeks gestation as one set of identical triplets, a rarity for families to learn when they're expecting.

“It was scary and overwhelming when he was born,” Axle’s mom, Kara, said. “We had three premature babies to worry about and knew the risk of having triplets and them being so tiny.”

Both brothers Cashton and Bison passed away just days after birth, leaving Axle as the sole surviving triplet. He's already undergone multiple surgeries, but he continues to thrive with doctors discharching him back home on Monday.

"It's not what we envisioned or future to be, but it's Axle's journey, so we just go with what he leads us to," said Kara.

In celebration of the big milestone, Axle's care staff held a luau at the hospital on Friday. The party was complete with leis and music.