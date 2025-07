GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for something active to do on Sunday nights this summer, consider connecting with others at the free yoga and Tai Chi classes in Briggs Park. All you've got to do is bring a mat!



WHAT: Free yoga, Tai Chi

WHERE: Briggs Park, Grand Rapids

WHEN: Sunday nights in the summer (yoga at 6:00 p.m., Tai Chi at 7:00 p.m.)

WHO: Hosted by the Creston Neighborhood Association, in partnership with the YMCA and NEWC.

