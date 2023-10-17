Sun Country Airlines to service GRR passengers to Minnesota next year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sun Country Airlines will begin flying passengers in and out of Grand Rapids next year.

A representative of Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) says service begins June 2024.

The Minnesota-based airline travels to locations throughout North America, Central America and the Caribbean at reduced prices, according to GRR.

“We’re excited to bring event [sic] more options to our guests by welcoming Sun Country to West Michigan,” says GRR Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. “Sun Country is well poised to serve our leisure passengers with access to the airline’s network of destinations.”

We’re told the airline will begin service with GRR by connecting Grand Rapids to Minneapolis – St. Paul on Sundays and Thursdays from June 13–Sept. 1.

Book flights online beginning spring 2024.

