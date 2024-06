GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new airline has been added to Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)!

The Grand Rapids airport celebrated Sun Country Airlines’ first flight out of GRR Thursday.

Sun Country Airlines provides nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis. Their website says flights leave Grand Rapids Sundays and Thursdays.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Sun Country Airlines is the seventh commercial airline to operate at GRR.

