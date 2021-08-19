Summer send-off event for college students planned at Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A summer send-off for incoming and returning college students will be held Thursday evening at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids.

It’ll be held from 6 to 9 p.m. through the “To College, Through College Initiative” from Our Community’s Children, according to a news release.

The free event is designed for college-age young adults, currently enrolled college students and rising high school seniors.

Attendees will have opportunities to network with higher education representatives and community partners.

They can also look forward to free food, a DJ, dance classes and a chance to win college swag.

“This annual event is one of our retention strategies that helps connect students with allies on campus and in the community so that young people have a successful post-secondary experience,” said Shannon L. Harris, interim executive director of Our Community’s Children. “It’s also an opportunity for young people who do not have an interest in attending an institution of higher learning to consider the possibility of doing so and talk directly with their peers who are currently enrolled.”

Event organizers will require attendees to wear face coverings – regardless of vaccination status – when not eating or drinking.

Face coverings will be provided onsite for those who need them.