GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) says it will participate in the Summer Meals program to keep local students fed during the summertime.

We’re told the service, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is free of charge and is available to all kids 18 and under.

Find participating locations on this interactive map. Distribution schedules vary by location.

