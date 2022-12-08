Students, staff mourn passing of Grand Rapids coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and staff at City High Middle School are mourning the sudden loss of longtime coach, Bathian Mason.

Coach Mason suffered a medical episode Wednesday morning and passed away according to a letter sent home to parents.

A graduate of Grand Rapids Public Schools himself, Mason's career spanned over a decade— coaching volleyball, basketball, and track & field and winning multiple tournament championships.

“He was always there doing it for the right reasons — promoting GRPS, promoting middle school athletics,” GRPS Middle School Athletics Coordinator Brodie Larson said via the school's website. “He had that desire and passion to help the student-athletes be better at their sport…The kids loved him.”

The school rescheduled Wednesday's basketball game between City and GR University Prep to Friday.

A tribute is being planned to honor Coach Mason and counselling will be available for anyone in need of someone to talk to over the next few days.