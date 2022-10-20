Students at select GRPS schools to receive dental assessments next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A mobile dental program will brighten smiles at Grand Rapids schools next week.

Courtesy of Colgate, the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program will offer dental screenings, report cards, referrals and free dental kits for students in pre-K through fifth grade, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS).

We’re told these services will be available at the following schools from 8 a.m. until noon:

Stocking Elementary (Oct. 25)

Dickinson Academy (Oct. 26)

Campus Elementary (Oct. 27)

Mulick Park Elementary (Oct. 28)

GRPS says students and staff from GVSU Public Health will be on hand to assist.

“I love that an event like this addresses the whole child,” says GRPS Director of School Health Services Kim Baron. “It’s physical wellness, mental wellness and prevention. And dental education and screening, plus wellness offerings, all align perfectly with our GRPS Strategic Plan. The first strategic theme is ‘meeting holistic scholar needs.’ This is one way that we can do this.”

School officials say this year’s event is a pilot program that may be expanded to include more schools in the district sometime in the future.

