Student broadcasters get to keep learning, thanks to new laptops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Grand Rapids, the next generation of broadcasters might be a dozen students telling stories after school.

The leaders of NextGen Media GR certainly hope so.

"We teach kids the power of their voice," says Dione Boles, the executive director, when she described the after-school program in partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools. "Students come in and learn introduction to radio as well as film, television, and cinematography, which is the art of storytelling."

Over the past six weeks, the students have learned what it takes to create content for television and radio and even podcasts. They say their favorite memories involving laughing together over scripts, but they know they're honing skills while they're having fun.

"It actually teaches you what to do, like later on in life, if you want to," says Elazha Glover. "If you want to, like, be a YouTuber or something, it will actually help you later on in life."

On Tuesday, the last day of the 6-week program, the students enjoyed pizza, cupcakes, and certificates of completion, along with a special surprise.

Comcast gifted every student a free laptop, ensuring these budding broadcasters have the necessary tools to keep advancing.

The laptops are Dell Chromebooks, and the donation is one part of Comcast's Project UP, an initative focused on digital equity and economic mobility.

"We want to make sure that after this is over, the students keep on learning and growing throughout the summer with this equipment," said Rob Ponto, the senior manager of public relations for Comcast.

When asked what the laptops might mean for the students, Boles said it's another opportunity for continued learning. "It gives them an opportunity to continue some of the technology and the tools and skills that we've shared with them over the past six months. So we know that they can take with them into the future what they've learned here and make a difference."

NextGen Media GR starts a new program next month, and students can sign up at the website.

