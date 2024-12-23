Strange smell causes 'emergency' landing at Gerald R Ford International Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Passengers flying to Orlando on Sunday from Grand Rapids were met with an unexpected, odorous delay.

The airport confirmed an emergency landing was made just before 6:15 p.m. by an Allegiant Air plane, reporting an unusual smell in the cabin.

According to Allegiant, the flight left around 4:45 p.m. bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport, returning to the Gerald R Ford International Airport to transport the passengers to a new plane.

The airline said declaring the landing an 'emergency' is standard procedure to give the plane priority status when trying to land.

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported by officials.

Each passenger was given a $12 food voucher and a $50 voucher for future travel.

