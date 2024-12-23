Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Strange smell causes 'emergency' landing at Gerald R Ford International Airport

Allegiant aircraft file photo
file photo
Allegiant Airlines at Ford Airport
Allegiant aircraft file photo
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Passengers flying to Orlando on Sunday from Grand Rapids were met with an unexpected, odorous delay.

The airport confirmed an emergency landing was made just before 6:15 p.m. by an Allegiant Air plane, reporting an unusual smell in the cabin.

According to Allegiant, the flight left around 4:45 p.m. bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport, returning to the Gerald R Ford International Airport to transport the passengers to a new plane.

The airline said declaring the landing an 'emergency' is standard procedure to give the plane priority status when trying to land.

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported by officials.

Each passenger was given a $12 food voucher and a $50 voucher for future travel.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward